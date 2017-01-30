LU's Moe Kinard named SLC Player of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University sophomore guard Moe Kinard was named the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by UniversalCoin.com, the conference office announced Monday.



Kinard is the first LU player to earn the award this season. Kinard is in her first season with the Cardinals after transferring from the University of Houston.



Kinard averaged 20.5 points and 5.0 rebounds over two games as the Cardinals claimed wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northwestern State to improve to 14-5 overall and 7-2 in league play. Kinard leads the Cardinals in scoring this season, averaging 16.6 points per game. She averages 18.7 points per outing in Southland Conference action.



Kinard had 21 points and six rebounds in a 65-49 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and followed that with 20 points, four rebounds and three steals in a 73-60 win over Northwestern State.



For her efforts, Kinard was also named the SLC Player of the Week by CollegeSportsMadness.com.



The Cardinals, who are tied for third place in the conference, just a half-game behind co-leaders Stephen F. Austin and Abilene Christian, are at New Orleans at 7 p.m. Thursday before returning home to host archrival McNeese at 2 p.m. Saturday.



