LU's Harrington Receives Tryout with Cowboys

BEAUMONT, Texas – One of the most decorated players in the history of Lamar University football – running back Kade Harrington – has received an offer to tryout with the Dallas Cowboys. The school’s all-time leading rusher will participate in the rookie minicamp Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.

“I’m very thankful to receive this opportunity,” said Harrington. “It’s really all anyone can ever ask for is an opportunity to prove themselves. This was really unexpected based on how the weekend unfolded, so this is a great opportunity for me. My family is very excited because we have a lot of Cowboy fans in our family, especially my mom and stepdad.”

The nation’s leader in rushing and runner-up for the Walter Payton Award – FCS football’s version of the Heisman Trophy – as a junior, Harrington’s journey to this moment in his career probably couldn’t be more appropriate.

Despite being undersized for his position, Harrington put up big time numbers at Kingwood High School. Even though he finished his senior season as one of the state’s leading rushers it wasn’t enough to garner massive attention on the recruiting trail as Harrington received only one Division I offer.

What Harrington did with that one offer was punish every other coach who decided he wasn’t good enough to play college football. Harrington wrapped up his career as the school’s all-time leading rusher.

A unanimous All-America selection in 2015, he closed out a record-setting campaign by becoming just the seventh back in NCAA Division I history to rush for 2,000 yards in only 10 games – joining a list that includes Marcus Allen and Barry Sanders. Harrington led the nation in total yards (2,092), rush yards per game (190.2 ypg), rushing touchdowns (21) and all-purpose yards (213.36 ypg) during the regular season.

He also finished ranked among the nation's top three in scoring (12.5 ppg) and yards per carry (7.86 ypc). During Southland Conference play, Harrington averaged better than 220 yards per game.



Along the way, Harrington set Southland Conference records for rush yards in a game, yards in a season, yards per game and points per game. He also set LU single-game and season records for all-purpose yards, and a single-season record for rushing touchdowns, on his way to earning Southland Player of the Year honors.

Harrington brings the total number of Cardinals to receive an offer from NFL franchises to three. Defensive back Brendan Langley was selected in the third round by the Denver Broncos, and offensive linemen Bret Treadway signed a free agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

