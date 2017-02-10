Lumberton tops Lady Indians in shootout

LUMBERTON - It took a PK shootout, but in the end Lumberton left Raider Stadium with a big district win over Port Neches-Groves. The Lady Raiders and PNG were tied up a 2 following regulation. In OT the Lady Indians would take a 3-2 lead only to see Lumberton fire right back with their third goal of the night.

Lumberton would pick up the win thanks to a 3-1 victory in the shootout.

