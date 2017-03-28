Lumberton picks up big road win at Livingston

LIVINGSTON - Lumberton kept pace in 22-5A with a crucial 11-7 win at Livingston Tuesday night. The Raiders took a 6-0 lead only to see the Lions roar back for a 7-6 lead. Lumberton responded when they needed to, scoring the final five runs of the game. Both teams now sit at (4-1) in 22-5A, one game back of district leader Port Neches-Groves.

BASEBALL

22-5A

Lumberton 11

Livingston 7 F

DIST: LUM (4-1) LIV (4-1)

Port Neches-Groves 3

Nederland 2 F

DIST: PNG (5-0) NED (3-2)

23-3A

Hardin 0

Buna 10 F

DIST: HAR (3-2) BNA (3-2)

Kirbyville 2

East Chambers 0 F

DIST: KVL (5-0) EC (2-3)

SOFTBALL

22-5A

Ozen 0

Port Neches-Groves 18 F-3

DIST: OZN (2-6) PNG (7-1)

22-5A

Lumberton 0

Nederland 4 F

DIST: LUM (3-5) NED (8-0)

23-3A

#15 Hardin 2

Buna 0 F

DIST: HAR (7-0) BNA (6-1)

23-3A

Warren 16

Bob Hope 0 F

DIST: WRN (4-3) BH (0-7)

23-3A

Kirbyville 4

East Chambers 2 F

DIST: KVL (2-5) EC (2-5)

© 2017 KBMT-TV