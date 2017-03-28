Lumberton picks up big road win at Livingston

LIVINGSTON - Lumberton kept pace in 22-5A with a crucial 11-7 win at Livingston Tuesday night. The Raiders took a 6-0 lead only to see the Lions roar back for a 7-6 lead. Lumberton responded when they needed to, scoring the final five runs of the game. Both teams now sit at (4-1) in 22-5A, one game back of district leader Port Neches-Groves.
BASEBALL
22-5A
Lumberton 11
Livingston 7 F
DIST: LUM (4-1) LIV (4-1)
Port Neches-Groves 3
Nederland 2 F
DIST: PNG (5-0) NED (3-2)
23-3A
Hardin 0
Buna 10 F
DIST: HAR (3-2) BNA (3-2)
Kirbyville 2
East Chambers 0 F
DIST: KVL (5-0) EC (2-3)
SOFTBALL
22-5A
Ozen 0
Port Neches-Groves 18 F-3
DIST: OZN (2-6) PNG (7-1)
22-5A
Lumberton 0
Nederland 4 F
DIST: LUM (3-5) NED (8-0)
23-3A
#15 Hardin 2
Buna 0 F
DIST: HAR (7-0) BNA (6-1)
23-3A
Warren 16
Bob Hope 0 F
DIST: WRN (4-3) BH (0-7)
23-3A
Kirbyville 4
East Chambers 2 F
DIST: KVL (2-5) EC (2-5)
