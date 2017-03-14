KBMT
Lumberton opens 22-5A with 3-0 win over Nederland

Raiders shut out Bulldogs 3-0

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 11:02 PM. CDT March 14, 2017

LUMBERTON - The Lumberton Raiders scored three late runs to beat Nederland 3-0 in the District 22-5A opener for both teams.

It was a pitchers duel early between Braydon Credeur of Nederland and Brett Payne of the Raiders as they matched strikeout for strikeout.

The teams will play again Friday night in Nederland at 7 pm

Other games:

PNG  13  Ozen  0

Kountze  10  East Chambers  0  

