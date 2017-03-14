Lumberton opens 22-5A with 3-0 win over Nederland

LUMBERTON - The Lumberton Raiders scored three late runs to beat Nederland 3-0 in the District 22-5A opener for both teams.
It was a pitchers duel early between Braydon Credeur of Nederland and Brett Payne of the Raiders as they matched strikeout for strikeout.
The teams will play again Friday night in Nederland at 7 pm
Other games:
PNG 13 Ozen 0
Kountze 10 East Chambers 0
