Lumberton opens 22-5A with 3-0 win over Nederland

LUMBERTON - The Lumberton Raiders scored three late runs to beat Nederland 3-0 in the District 22-5A opener for both teams.

It was a pitchers duel early between Braydon Credeur of Nederland and Brett Payne of the Raiders as they matched strikeout for strikeout.

The teams will play again Friday night in Nederland at 7 pm

Other games:

PNG 13 Ozen 0

Kountze 10 East Chambers 0

