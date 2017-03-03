Close Lumberton holds off Buna, 6-4 Raiders pick up tournament win over Cougars Ashly Elam, KBMT 8:58 PM. CST March 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LUMBERTON - Lumberton took an early 5-2 lead and was able to hold off Buna 6-4 at Raider Field. Click for highlights. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Victim identified in Orangefield fire Mar. 3, 2017, 8:14 a.m. Attorney General Jeff Sessions steps aside from Russia probe Mar. 2, 2017, 3:19 p.m. Arson suspected in Thursday morning rail tie fire… Mar. 2, 2017, 10:44 a.m.
