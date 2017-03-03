KBMT
Close

Lumberton holds off Buna, 6-4

Raiders pick up tournament win over Cougars

Ashly Elam, KBMT 8:58 PM. CST March 03, 2017

LUMBERTON - Lumberton took an early 5-2 lead and was able to hold off Buna 6-4 at Raider Field. Click for highlights. 

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories