LU Women's golf finishes 4th at SLC Tournament

MONTGOMERY, Texas – Lamar University freshman Elodie Chapelet posted her ninth top-five finish in as many career starts, tying for fourth place at the Southland Conference Championship that concluded Wednesday at the Woodforest Golf Club.



Chapelet shot an even-par 71 on the 6,191-yard layout as the Cardinals moved up one spot on the leaderboard to finish fourth, as LU came up short in its bid for a fifth straight Southland Conference title. The Cardinals finished with a three-round total of 45-over-par 897. Houston Baptist, which started the day with a commanding lead, held on for a one-stroke victory over Central Arkansas. The Huskies were 14-over-par 298 on Wednesday to finish at 29-over 881. Central Arkansas posted a 4-over-par 288 on Wednesday for a three-day total of 882. Sam Houston State was third at 885.



“As a team, we are not happy with our result,” LU coach Jessica Steward said. “We’ll take a few days off and then start looking ahead to next year.”



Chapelet finished the tournament at 6-over-par 219 to tie Central Arkansas’ Emma Svensson for fourth. Lexi Brooks of Houston Baptist earned medalist honors with a 54-hole total of 3-under-par 210, six strokes ahead of Hannah Alberto of Sam Houston State, who was second at 3-over-par 216. Alisa Chong of HBU, who was tied with Brooks heading into the final round, shot a 77 on Wednesday to finish third at 4-over 217.



“I know Elodie is disappointed with her overall finish, but as a freshman competing in her first conference championship, it’s a very respectable performance,” Steward said.



LU junior Olivia Le Roux tied for eighth in the 40-player field at 8-over 221 after a 74 on Wednesday. It was the fifth top-10 finish of the season for Le Roux.



“Olivia has been working hard and keeps improving,” Steward said. “I know she would have liked to finish even higher, but her performance is something to be proud of.”



Wenny Chang, the defending Southland Conference champion and two-time Southland Conference Player of the year, ended her LU career by finishing tied for 20th at 227. Chang fired a 3-over 75 on Wednesday. Felicia Sauceda tied for 25th at 230 after a final round of 77. LU freshman Maia Jessup posted her best round of the tournament, a 78 on Wednesday, for a three-day total of 252.



While the Cardinals saw their season come to an end as a team, Chapelet’s season could continue. Steward believes Chapelet has a chance to qualify for the NCAA Regionals. Chapelet was ranked 110th in the nation heading into the Southland Conference Championship.



“We’ll be keeping our eyes on the conference results from across the nation, and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed,” Steward said. “Emma Svensson of Central Arkansas earned a trip last year, and Elodie has a similar ranking to what Emma had last year.”



The regional selections will be announced later this month. The regionals are scheduled for May 8-10 at four different locations.

LU CARDINALS

