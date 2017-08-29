LU Volleyball cancels weekend tournament

BEAUMONT, Texas – The heavy rains and resultant flooding in the Beaumont area due to Hurricane Harvey have forced the cancellation of this weekend’s Cardinal Classic volleyball tournament.



The Lamar University women’s volleyball team, which went 1-2 this past weekend at the Big Orange Bash hosted by Clemson University, had been slated to host Texas Southern, Louisiana Tech and Southern University this upcoming weekend. The Cardinals are scheduled to return to action when they compete at the Texas Tech Red Raider Classic, set for Sept. 8-9 in Lubbock, Texas.



LU’s home opener is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 19 when the Cardinals host Prairie View A&M at McDonald Gym.

LU CARDINALS

