LU Softball's Ciara Luna named SLC Pitcher of Week

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University’s Ciara Luna was named the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week the league office announced Monday.



The senior right-hander went 2-1 with a 0.00 ERA this past week as she threw a three-hit shutout at Houston on Tuesday and a two-hit shutout against Sam Houston State on Saturday. In her only loss, Luna allowed no runs in a 10-inning 1-0 loss to Sam Houston State, with the only run being scored on the tie-breaker rule, where a runner is placed on second base to start the 10th inning. That run is charged to the team and not to a pitcher.



In 24 innings, Luna allowed just 12 hits and struck out 19, including 11 in the 10-inning loss. She held opponents to a .148 batting average for the week.



“Ciara did a fantastic job, and threw several innings this past week for us,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “It’s a well-deserved honor for her. She has really stepped up for us this season.”



Luna’s shutout of Sam Houston State was the sixth of her career, establishing an LU record, breaking the previous record held by Laura Hall, who pitched for LU in 1985 and 1986. Luna is 7-12 this season with a team-leading 2.70 ERA. In conference play, Luna is 4-4 with a 2.07 ERA.



In just her second year with the Cardinals after transferring to LU from Navarro College, Luna has 207 career strikeouts, just 19 shy of Shannon Millman’s school record of 226.



It marks the first time Luna was named Southland Conference Pitcher of the Week in her career, and the second time this season a Cardinal has received weekly honors from the SLC. Senior left fielder Ashley McDowell was named the Hitter of the Week earlier this spring.



The Cardinals (20-20 overall, 10-5 Southland Conference) return to action this weekend with a three-game SLC series vs. Central Arkansas at the LU Softball Complex. The Bears and Cardinals play a single game at 5 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday.



LU CARDINALS

