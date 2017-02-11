LU softball tops Central Michigan, falls to Ohio State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – For the second straight day, the Lamar University softball team went 1-1 at the Aggie Classic. The Cardinals followed a familiar script Saturday, using a big inning to defeat Central Michigan before losing a heartbreaker to a team from one of the Power 5 conferences.



Saturday, the Cardinals (2-2) erupted for six runs in the fifth inning in a 7-3 win over Central Michigan before falling to Ohio State by a 4-3 count in eight innings.



“It was another tough loss,” LU coach Holly Bruder said of the setback to the Buckeyes. “We have to find a way to win those games.”



Against Central Michigan, LU trailed 3-1 before breaking through in the fifth inning, pounding out six hits in the frame. Kelly Meeuwsen had a two-run single and Caitlin Terrazas had a three-run single in the inning for the Cardinals.



Ashley McDowell went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple for LU. Freshman Anissa Rodriguez (1-0) picked up her first career win with three innings of shutout relief. The Cardinals played errorless ball in the game.



Against Ohio State, LU took a 2-0 lead as Ashley McDowell scored unearned runs in the first and fifth innings. The Cardinals had their chances to build an even bigger lead, but stranded two runners in the first and left the bases loaded in the third inning.



Ohio State (2-1) took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning with Alex Bayne’s two-run home run being the big hit. The Cardinals tied it in the seventh on Brynn Baca’s solo home run to send the game into extra innings.



LU started the eighth inning with Brittany Rodriguez on second base because of the international tiebreaker, but Rodriguez could not advance. The Buckeyes made most of their opportunity in the bottom of the eighth as Lilli Piper’s one-out single scored Bayne with the game-winning run.



The loss spoiled a tremendous outing from LU starter Ciara Luna, who struck out a career-high 12 batters.



“Ciara Luna pitched another gem,” Bruder said. “We have to start closing games when runners are in scoring position. We have to execute in extra innings if we want to come away with wins in these big games.



Baca went 3-for-3 against the Buckeyes.



“This game was hard emotionally for the kids. We are showing great character and play. There are plenty of positive things ahead.”



The Cardinals close out tournament play when they face Texas A&M at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. That game will be streamed on SEC Network +, which is available online or on the Watch ESPN app



