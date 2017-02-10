LU softball goes 1-1 on opening day; drops heartbreaker to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – After a season-opening 7-5 win over Central Michigan, the Lamar University Cardinals gave the Texas A&M Aggies quite a battle before dropping a 2-1 decision on the first day of the Aggie Classic on Friday.

“I saw a lot of good things today,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “We gave A&M a great game. We had the game won, then we make one mistake and it comes back to hurt us. It definitely hurts a bit.”

The day didn’t get off to a great start for the Cardinals (1-1), who fell behind 4-0 in the first inning to Central Michigan before erupting for seven runs in the fourth inning.

The Chippewas got to LU starter Laura Napoli early, but the junior right-hander, who was making her school-record 78th pitching appearance, settled down to keep the Cardinals in the game.

LU got five of its six hits in that decisive fourth inning, with Paige Holmes and Elizabeth Castillo each ripping two-run doubles in the frame.

“It was great to see the newcomers come through for us,” Bruder said. “We never gave up and we fought back.”

Napoli allowed nine hits and five runs, four earned, over 5 2/3 innings for the win. Ciara Luna got the final four outs for her first career save. Castillo had two hits in the win.

Against Texas A&M, LU took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Kelly Meeuwsen walked and eventually came around to score on a throwing error.

The Aggies, who were held in check by Luna for much of the game, were able to push across two runs in the bottom of the sixth after being given a second life. Luna appeared to be out of the inning when Kristen Cuyos lofted a ball to right field with a runner on third with two outs. A miscommunication in the LU outfield allowed the ball to drop in safely to tie the score. Texas A&M pitcher Samantha Show helped her own cause with an RBI double to give the Aggies the lead for good.

“Ciara pitcher her heart out,” Bruder said. “We played good defense all day, and unfortunately, they took advantage of our mistake.”

LU threatened in the top of the seventh, but an aggressive move on the bases backfired, allowing the Aggies to escape with the win.

“We showed we can play with the good teams,” Bruder said. “We got a good win to open the season, but it would have been nice to go 2-0 on the first day.

The Cardinals face Central Michigan at 10 a.m. Saturday and Ohio State at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. LU gets another shot at Texas A&M when they face the Aggies at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

“I’m proud of this team,” Bruder said. “We’re not going to hang our heads. We’re going to come out on Saturday and be ready to play.”

YOU CAN DRIVE ME HOME: Ashley McDowell had an RBI double in the win over Central Michigan, giving her 86 RBIs for her career, tied with Stephanie Meeuwsen for second place on the all-time LU list. Jenna Holland holds the record with 94 RBIs. McDowell’s 30 doubles are two behind Holland for the all-time LU lead.

DOING WHAT IT TAKES: LU’s Sable Hankins, a preseason All-Southland Conference selection at third base, played shortstop in both games on Friday. Hankins had three putouts and six assists with one error on the day. “I thought Sable was very strong defensively,” Bruder said.

AFTER THIS WEEKEND: The Cardinals play five games at the Getterman Classic, hosted by Baylor University, next weekend. LU opens the home season at 4 p.m. Feb. 23 against Alabama A&M in the first game of the Cardinal Classic at the LU Softball Complex.

