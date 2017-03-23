LU Players Workout for NFL Scouts

BEAUMONT, Texas – Ten NFL scouts arrived on the Lamar University campus Thursday morning to observe the Cardinals during workouts. Among those working out for the scouts was 2016 All-American Brendan Langley, who was also invited to the NFL combine.

“If I could sum this up into one word, it’s ‘surreal,’” said Langley, who played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl following the 2016 season. “As an athlete, I always believed in myself that I would have an opportunity but for it to actually be here and to be working out in front of scouts is surreal. This is a blessing. If I’m fortunate enough to hear my name called the only thing running through my mind will be getting to work.”

In addition to Langley, 2015 NCAA rushing leader – and consensus All-American – Kade Harrington was on campus to perform for the scouts. For Harrington, it was his first time back on campus since his graduation in December. Harrington was in the midst of another All-America type season when it was cut short due to an injury midway through the year.

“This is a blessing just to have this opportunity to work out for scouts,” said Harrington. “It’s exciting to see what you’ve worked for over the past 15 years of playing the game potentially progress to the next level. Lamar was my only offer coming out of high school so it gave me the opportunity to continue playing football past high school. There is no way I can thank Lamar, and the coaches, for giving me this opportunity.

“I wish I could’ve run faster in the 40, but I think that will continue to progress. I only had a month to recover, rehab and get ready for today pain free. I’ve got plenty of time to get stronger and be ready,” added Harrington.

Those two were joined by 2016 preseason All-America offensive linemen Bret Treadway, kicker/punter Juan Carranco, safety Xavier Bethany, tight end DeAndre Jennings and defensive linemen William Wowkanyn and Omar Tebo. Former Cardinal standouts Reggie Begelton and Kevin Johnson also participated.

The athletes were tested in the broad jump, vertical, bench press, 40-yard dash and numerous shuttle runs before breaking off into position drills. Treadway hit 34 reps in the bench press before placing the bar back on the standards. Harrington recorded a 35-inch vertical jump, while Bethany recorded one of the longer broad jumps of the day 9-9.00.

The 10 NFL franchises represented Thursday were the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 27th and will conclude Saturday, April 29th.

