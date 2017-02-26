LU Hoops Offers Fan Appreciation Special

BEAUMONT, Texas – With the 2016-17 regular season winding down for both the Lamar University men and women, LU would like to show its appreciation to the Cardinal fans by offering one dollar tickets for the home finale against Nicholls.

“This is something that both coaching staffs wanted to do,” said LU Director of Athletics Jason Henderson. “We receive incredible support from our fans and we wanted to do something to say thank you. This provides families the opportunity to watch a game in a fan-friendly environment at a discounted rate.”

The LU women (20-6/13-3 SLC) will take on Nicholls Wednesday, while the Cardinal men will be on the court to host Nicholls Thursday evening. Both games are slated to begin at 7 p.m. from the Montagne Center.

On the women’s side, the Cardinals still have a shot at a share of the Southland title if they can close out the season with two wins, but they will also need a little help from Northwestern State. Central Arkansas currently has a 1.5 game lead on LU and will close the season Saturday against the Lady Demons in Natchitoches.

In addition to a UCA loss, the Cardinals will also need Abilene Christian to lose one of its two remaining games. LU currently sits just a half game back of the Wildcats. ACU closes the season against Incarnate Word and at home against Houston Baptist. The Wildcats are not eligible for the Southland Conference tournament due to NCAA rules regarding the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I status.

The LU men (16-13/8-8 SLC) need to win only one of their two remaining games, or have Central Arkansas lose its season finale to lock up a spot next month in Katy. The Bears close out the season Saturday at Northwestern State. Big Red is seeking its first tournament berth since the 2011-12 season, which is also the last time the Cardinals qualified for the NCAA tournament.

The Red and White currently hold the No. 6 spot in the Southland tournament, just a game back of Sam Houston State, but just a half game up on Southeastern Louisiana.

