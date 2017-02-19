LU falls to Grand Canyon in extra innings

WACO, Texas – The Lamar University softball team suffered another heartbreaking loss on the young season. Sunday, the Cardinals squandered a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh, falling to the Grand Canyon Antelopes by a 5-4 score in eight innings to wrap up play at the Getterman Classic hosted by Baylor University.



The Cardinals (2-8) have lost six straight games. LU has lost five games by one run this season.



“This is a game we should have won,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “We need to close the game with two outs in the seventh inning when we’re up by two and our ace is pitching.”

`

Grand Canyon (1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Shea Smith led off with a double and scored on an RBI grounder by Laynee Gomez.



The Cardinals responded with two runs in the top of the third thanks to RBI singles by Samantha Cetta and Kelly Meeuwsen. The Antelopes tied it at 2 in the fourth inning. That’s where the score stood until the Cardinals took a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh.



Shelby Henderson was hit by a pitch to give LU a 3-2 lead before Brittany Rodriguez scored on an RBI grounder by Caitlin Terrazas.



LU was one out away from a victory when things fell apart. Dominique Gonzalez doubled home Taylor Kaye before eventually coming around to score as the Cardinals made two costly errors in the inning. The Cardinals threatened to take the lead in the eighth inning, but left the bases loaded, part of the 11 runners they left stranded on the day.



Grand Canyon took advantage of the international tiebreaker, as Bianca Bolin singled to plate Madelyn Dowdle, who started the inning on second base, with the winning run.



Laura Napoli (1-3) was charged with the loss, as she started the eighth inning, even though the run wasn’t officially charged to her.



Rodriguez, Meeuwsen and Paige Holmes had two hit apiece for the Cardinals.



UP NEXT: The Cardinals open the home season when they host the second annual Cardinal Classic from Feb. 23-26 at the LU Softball Complex. The tournament opens with LU facing Alabama A&M at 4 p.m. Thursday.



TICKETS: For tickets for all LU home games, call 409-880-1715, or visit www.LamarCardinals.com/SoftballTickets. Tickets are also available at the LU ticket office, located in the Montagne Center, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets will be available at the ticket window at the LU Softball Complex starting one hour prior to first pitch.



(© 2017 KBMT)