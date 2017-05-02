LSCPA's Guidry named Player of the Year in NJCAA Region 14 South Zone

PORT ARTHUR – Savana Guidry continues to collect softball honors, picking up the NJCAA Region 14 South Zone Player of the Year honor, voted on by the league’s coaches.

Guidry came to LSCPA after a season at Houston Baptist University. Through the regular 2017 season, Guidry set new school records in batting average (.510), hits (101), doubles (27), and runs scored (59). She’s likely to extend those records as the Seahawks head to the NJCAA Region 14 softball tournament starting Saturday, May 6, where LSCPA will play at least two more games.



The No. 3 seed Hawks open the tournament on Saturday with a game at 12:30 p.m. against No. 2 Bossier Parish Community College. The winner of that game moves to a 5:30 p.m. game Sunday where they will face the winner of the No. 1 San Jacinto College vs. No. 4 Angelina College first-round game.

The loser of Saturday’s game plays against the San Jacinto-Angelina loser at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The tournament, which is taking place at Angelina College in Lufkin, is a double-elimination affair. The Seahawks’ games will be broadcast live at CooperSports.net starting 15 minutes before first pitch.



Guidry earned NJCAA Region 14 National Player of the Week earlier this season and was selected Fast Pitch News Player of the Week, another national honor. She recently signed a letter of intent to play for NCAA Division I program Lamar University next season.



Other members of the South Zone All-Conference first team from LSCPA are outfielder Kayla Sheridan and utility player Alexis Perez, both sophomores.



Sheridan, a graduate of Sulphur, La., High School, hit .402 this season with five doubles, three triples, 42 runs scored and 24 runs batted in. She earned a .976 fielding percentage in center field. She has signed to play softball for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi next season. Perez finished with a .367 batting average with 15 doubles and five home runs. She had 46 RBI and 23 runs scored. Playing catcher and third base, Perez finished with a .990 fielding percentage, committing just one error in conference play.



Second-team all-conference players from Lamar State College Port Arthur included freshman pitcher Ashley May and freshman outfielder Morgan Chavarria.

Photo courtesy Mike White



May set a new school record with 21 wins on the mound. She threw 196.2 innings this season with 177 strikeouts, finishing with a 2.634 earned run average. At the plate, May hit .295 with a team-best seven home runs and 47 RBI. She also had 15 doubles. Chavarria hit .352 with nine doubles, a triple and a home run, collecting 19 RBI and 30 runs scored.



© 2017 KBMT-TV