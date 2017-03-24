LSCPA's Guidry named national Juco player of the week

PORT ARTHUR – Lamar State College Port Arthur sophomore shortstop Savana Guidry has been named the Fastpitch News NJCAA Player of the Week.



Guidry, a graduate of Nederland High School who played her freshman collegiate season at Houston Baptist University, put together a huge performance this past week, hitting .708 with a .741 on-base percentage over a six-game NJCAA Region 14 schedule.



She had three triples, eight doubles and seven stolen bases as the Seahawks went 4-2 after splitting with Alvin Community College and Laredo College while sweeping Coastal Bend College.



For the season, Guidry is hitting .505 with 18 doubles and six triples. Her six-pack of season triple-baggers puts her in second place overall in the nation among NJCAA Division I softball teams. She has 24 runs batted in and 37 runs scored. Once on the bases, she’s a constant threat, picking up 30 base thefts so far this year. She owns a .927 fielding percentage at shortstop.



The Seahawks return home this weekend for a doubleheader against Alvin Community College. The first game starts at 1 p.m. with Game 2 taking place 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. The Seahawks place at Lamar State College Port Arthur’s Martin Field, located on campus along Lakeshore Drive.

LSCPA ATHLETICS

