LSCPA's Comeaux named national NJCAA Player of the Week



PORT ARTHUR -- John Comeaux, a freshman guard at Lamar State College Port Arthur, has been named the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week, according to the league's national office.



The announcement came just before the Seahawks' game Wednesday night at Bossier Parish Community College.



Comeaux, a graduate of Beaumont Ozen High School, earned the national junior college award after scoring 47 points against Panola College on Friday, January 6.



Not only did the 47-point total set a new school single-game scoring record at Lamar State College Port Arthur, Comeaux hit his final basket with two seconds left to give the Seahawks a 97-95 Region 14 win over Panola.



"John did a lot of great things against Panola and he deserves this recognition," Seahawks head coach Lance Madison said. "He performed well under pressure and scored in critical situations, including the last-second basket that gave us the win."



Comeaux is the fourth player under Madison to earn the coveted NJCAA national recognition. Nederland's Colton Weisbrod was named Player of the Week this past season, while former players Mambi Diawara and Charles "Tre" Bennett also captured the honor. Until Comeaux's 47-point outburst, Bennett held the school's single-game scoring record with 45 points against Lee College in January 2014.

LSCPA ATHLETICS

(© 2017 KBMT)