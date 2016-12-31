LSCPA Seahawks dominate, 75-51, in win over North American University

PORT ARTHUR -- Petar Radojicic picked up his second double-double performance in as many days as the sophomore led Lamar State College Port Arthur to a 75-51 win over North American University on Saturday in the second day of the Hawks' New Year's Classic.

Radojicic scored 14 points with 13 rebounds against NAU after posting a 30-point, 13-rebound performance on Friday against Lone Star College Cy Fair. Saturday's performance marked his seventh double-double showing of the season.

The Hawks, who are now 9-3 for the season, left little doubt about who would take the win Saturday at the Carl Parker Center with LSCPA jumping out to a seven-point lead halfway through the first half and running away with an 11-point advantage by the halftime break.

The Hawks went on a 9-0 run midway through the first 20 minutes, led by Keion Farrington and Travious Grubbs.

Grubbs, a Silsbee High School graduate, scored 15 points to lead the Seahawks with Farrington adding 11 points and 8 rebounds in the game.

The Hawks ran away with the game through the second half, leading by as many as 26 before settling for the 24-point win over the Stallions.

LSCPA out-rebounded NAU 46-28 and out-shot the Stallions 53.2 percent to 29.5 percent.

The Hawks return to NJCAA Region 14 action on Friday, January 6, when they travel to Carthage to take on Panola College. That game tips off at 6 p.m.

