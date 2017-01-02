Longtime Nederland High School football coach set to retire

NEDERLAND - Larry Neumann, the longtime head football coach and athletic director at Nederland High School, is retiring.
12News has confirmed that Coach Neumann, who has led the Nederland Bulldogs since 1993, is planning to retire.
In 24 seasons Neumann was 186-93-1 at Nederland with 19 playoff appearances. Including a state semifinal team in 2001.
Neaumann also held a 17-7 record against arch-rival Port Neches-Groves.
NEDERLAND UNDER LARRY NEUMANN
1993: 6-5, Bi-District Finalists
1994: 7-3
1995: 5-5
1996: 6-4-1
1997: 10-2, Regional Finalists
1998: 9-4, State Quarterfinalists
1999: 11-2, State Quarterfinalists
2000: 11-2, State Quarterfinalists
2001: 11-3, State Semifinalists
2002: 8-4, Area Finalists
2003: 9-4, Regional Finalists
2004: 8-4, Area Finalists
2005: 6-4, Area Finalists
2006: 6-6, Area Finalists
2007: 7-3
2008: 5-5, Area Finalists
2009: 5-6, Bi-District Finalists
2010: 5-6, Bi-District Finalists
2011: 11-2, Regional Finalists
2012: 12-2, State Quarterfinalists
2013: 10-2, Area Finalists
2014: 6-5, Bi-District Finalists
2015: 8-4, Area Finalists
2016: 4-6
LARRY NEUMANN VS PORT NECHES-GROVES
1993: Nederland, 28-14
1994: Nederland, 13-7
1995: Nederland, 28-25
1996: Port Neches-Groves, 17-14
1997: Nederland, 28-7
1998: Port Neches-Groves, 28-7
1999: Port Neches-Groves, 31-8
2000: Nederland, 21-19
2001: Nederland, 42-10
2002: Nederland, 22-10
2003: Port Neches-Groves, 23-14
2004: Nederland, 19-13
2005: Nederland, 35-28
2006: Nederland, 31-24
2007: Port Neches-Groves, 28-16
2008: Nederland, 41-21
2009: Port Neches-Groves, 23-7
2010: Nederland, 39-32
2011: Nederland, 24-14
2012: Nederland, 37-12
2013: Nederland, 21-17
2014: Nederland, 35-28
2015: Nederland, 30-27
2016: Port Neches-Groves, 41-21
