Longtime Nederland High School football coach set to retire

NEDERLAND - Larry Neumann, the longtime head football coach and athletic director at Nederland High School, is retiring.

12News has confirmed that Coach Neumann, who has led the Nederland Bulldogs since 1993, is planning to retire.

In 24 seasons Neumann was 186-93-1 at Nederland with 19 playoff appearances. Including a state semifinal team in 2001.

Neaumann also held a 17-7 record against arch-rival Port Neches-Groves.

NEDERLAND UNDER LARRY NEUMANN

1993: 6-5, Bi-District Finalists

1994: 7-3

1995: 5-5

1996: 6-4-1

1997: 10-2, Regional Finalists

1998: 9-4, State Quarterfinalists

1999: 11-2, State Quarterfinalists

2000: 11-2, State Quarterfinalists

2001: 11-3, State Semifinalists

2002: 8-4, Area Finalists

2003: 9-4, Regional Finalists

2004: 8-4, Area Finalists

2005: 6-4, Area Finalists

2006: 6-6, Area Finalists

2007: 7-3

2008: 5-5, Area Finalists

2009: 5-6, Bi-District Finalists

2010: 5-6, Bi-District Finalists

2011: 11-2, Regional Finalists

2012: 12-2, State Quarterfinalists

2013: 10-2, Area Finalists

2014: 6-5, Bi-District Finalists

2015: 8-4, Area Finalists

2016: 4-6

LARRY NEUMANN VS PORT NECHES-GROVES

1993: Nederland, 28-14

1994: Nederland, 13-7

1995: Nederland, 28-25

1996: Port Neches-Groves, 17-14

1997: Nederland, 28-7

1998: Port Neches-Groves, 28-7

1999: Port Neches-Groves, 31-8

2000: Nederland, 21-19

2001: Nederland, 42-10

2002: Nederland, 22-10

2003: Port Neches-Groves, 23-14

2004: Nederland, 19-13

2005: Nederland, 35-28

2006: Nederland, 31-24

2007: Port Neches-Groves, 28-16

2008: Nederland, 41-21

2009: Port Neches-Groves, 23-7

2010: Nederland, 39-32

2011: Nederland, 24-14

2012: Nederland, 37-12

2013: Nederland, 21-17

2014: Nederland, 35-28

2015: Nederland, 30-27

2016: Port Neches-Groves, 41-21

