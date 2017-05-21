Longtime BISD football coach Jerry Hentschel passes away

BEAUMONT - A longtime Beaumont ISD football coach has passed away. Jerry Hentschel, who was the head coach at South Park and West Brook for a combined 21 years died this morning.

Hentschel led the Greenies from 1976 to 1985 before taking over the Bruins program in 1986 following consolidation. His last season at West Brook came in 1996.

In eleven seasons at West Brook the Bruins found great success, advancing the playoffs eight times while winning six district championships.



Hentschel finished his coaching career with a record of 147-78-2.

