Legacy's Alexis Morris recieves McDonald's jersey

BEAUMONT - Legacy Christian Academy's Alexis Morris received here McDonald's All-American jersey on Monday at the high school.

Morris, who led the Lady Warriors to the state finals last year, has 748 points this season and over 3200 for her career.

The Lady Warriors will be home on Thursday night for their annual breast cancer awareness game, looking for their 21st win in a row.

The McDonald's All-American game will be March 29 in Chicago.

