Legacy Warriors turn around their season to win District

The Legacy Christian Academy Warriors came on strong in the second half of the season to clinch a District Championship and a playoff game on their home court.

The Warriors will be hosting San Antonio Lutheran at 6:30 pm, after the Lady Warriors play the same school in the first game at 5 pm Tuesday.

The Legacy boys were under .500 for the season and then got three key injured players back to spark their run to the district title.

