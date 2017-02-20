KBMT
Legacy Warriors turn around their season to win District

Warriors turn around their season to win district title

The Legacy Christian Academy Warriors came on strong in the second half of the season to clinch a District Championship and a playoff game on their home court.

The Warriors will be hosting San Antonio Lutheran at 6:30 pm, after the Lady Warriors play the same school in the first game at 5 pm Tuesday.

The Legacy boys were under .500 for the season and then got three key injured players back to spark their run to the district title.

