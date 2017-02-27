Legacy Lady Warriors on a mission

After losing in the state championship game last season, the Legacy Lady Warrior basketball team has been plenty motivated to make it back for another shot at the title.

Legacy will get their shot Friday night at 8 pm when they face Temple CENTEX Christian in one semi-final game at McMurry University in Abilene.

Teams from Denton and Midland will play in the other semi-final, with the winners meeting for the 3A TAPPS State title on Saturday at 5 pm.

