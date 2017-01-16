Legacy Christian riding 17-game winning streak

BEAUMONT - Top-ranked Legacy Christian Academy continues to roll through the regular season. LCA is currently riding a 17-game winning streak that dates back to November.
The Lady Warriors are not only winning, they're winning big, beating their opponents during the streak by an average of 35 points.
For Legacy it's all leading up to shot at redemption after losing in the State Championship last year.
