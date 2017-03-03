Legacy Christian poised for redemption

Last season Legacy Christian came up short in the State Championship game, falling to Lake Country Christian 52-48. Tomorrow the Lady Warriors will get a shot at redemption.
The top-ranked team in TAPPS 3A left little doubt in a 66-32 pounding of #3 Central Texas Christian. Legacy set the tone early with a 20-0 lead after one quarter.
The Lady Warriors will now face second ranked Midland Classical for the TAPPS 3A State Championship 5 pm tomorrow at McMurry University.
