LCM rallies past Nederland 3-1

After dropping the first set 25-21, the LCM Lady Bears took the next three sets to win their non-district match against Nederland on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears won the next three sets, 25-16, 25-15 and 28-26.
Lady Bears drop the first set and then rallies to win the next three
