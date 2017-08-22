KBMT
Close

LCM rallies past Nederland 3-1

Lady Bears drop the first set and then rallies to win the next three

Dave Hofferth, KBMT 10:57 PM. CDT August 22, 2017

After dropping the first set 25-21, the LCM Lady Bears took the next three sets to win their non-district match against Nederland on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears won the next three sets, 25-16, 25-15 and 28-26.

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories