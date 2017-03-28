Langston signs with Le Tourneau University

EVADALE - Evadale's Torie Langston will get the opportunity to play basketball at the next lever after signing her letter of intent with Le Tourneau University.

Langston, who was a standout in basketball and volleyball, chose to play basketball at Le Tourneau despite receiving multiple offers in both sports.



Le Tourneau University is located in Longview, Texas. The Yellowjackets compete in NCAA Divisiion III's American Southwest Conference.

