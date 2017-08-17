Seth Landry takes home Daybreak Dinger Derby title

Seth Landry of the Port Neches Little League put up eight homers in the first round and then 10 homers in the championship round to take the Daybreak Dinger Derby Championship over Heath Pantoja of Jasper.

Pantoja hit seven homers in his first two minute round to make it to the finals.

Greg Picazo and Lance Edwards hosted the event at the West End LL Park.

Competitors from Lumberton, WE, Nederland, Bridge City and Hamshire-Fannett Little League's took part.

