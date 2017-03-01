Lamar Women finish unbeaten at home with win over Nicholls

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Lamar University Cardinals wrapped up a perfect season at home with an 81-77 win over the Nicholls Colonels in a Southland Conference women's basketball game Wednesday night at the Montagne Center.



The Cardinals (21-6 overall, 14-3 Southland) were a perfect 15-0 on their home court this season, completing the first perfect season at home since the 2009-10 season, a campaign that saw the Cardinals win the Southland Conference Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament.



LU never trailed Wednesday, but had trouble shaking the pesky Colonels (9-19, 6-11), who trailed by as many as 18 points in the second quarter before cutting the LU lead to three points in the final minute.



LU had four players score in double figures, led by Chastadie Barrs, who had her second straight double-double, finishing with season highs of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Barrs went 7-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final period as the Colonels fouled to get back into the game. Barrs also had eight assists and six steals on the evening.



Kiara Desamours had 17 points for LU, Ashlan Miles had 16 points, while Moe Kinard added 14 points for the Cardinals, who are one game back of conference co-leaders Abilene Christian and Central Arkansas with one game to play. Kiandra Bowers had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals, who outrebounded the Colonels 50-29.

Cardinals close out the regular season on the road in Lake Charles vs McNeese State Saturday at 1 pm.

