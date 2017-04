PORT ARTHUR - Lamar State picked up a pair of Region XIV wins over Laredo Saturday afternoon at Martin Field. The Seahawks won a wild game one over the Palominos 10-9, before crushing LCC 9-1 in game two.



With the win Lamar State improves to (26-22, 12-4), while Laredo drops to (5-23, 2-10).

