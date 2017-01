PORT ARTHUR - Lamar State College-Port Arthur's three-game winning streak came to an end with a 79-76 loss against Paris Junior College in the Parker Center. Beaumont Ozen's Johnny Comeaux Lamar State with 20 points and 7 assists.

The Seahawks (10-4, 1-4) will try to bounce back Wednesday night at Bossier Parish Community College.

