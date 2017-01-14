KBMT
Lamar State falls at home

Seahawks fall to Kilgore College

Ashly Elam, KBMT 7:53 PM. CST January 14, 2017

PORT ARTHUR - Despite 17 points from Petar Radojicic and 16 from John Comeaux, Lamar State came up short in the Parker Center Saturday, 66-57.

The Seahawks (10-6, 1-6) will host Angelina College Wednesday night at 7. 

