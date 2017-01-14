Close Lamar State falls at home Seahawks fall to Kilgore College Ashly Elam, KBMT 7:53 PM. CST January 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORT ARTHUR - Despite 17 points from Petar Radojicic and 16 from John Comeaux, Lamar State came up short in the Parker Center Saturday, 66-57.The Seahawks (10-6, 1-6) will host Angelina College Wednesday night at 7. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Chief: Vidor fatal shooting the result of… Jan 13, 2017, 10:59 p.m. Man steals more than $55K cash from Groves check… Jan 13, 2017, 2:17 p.m. 95-year-old woman re-lives civil rights movement at… Jan 14, 2017, 6:26 p.m.
