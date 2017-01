PORT ARTHUR - Beaumont Ozen's John Comeaux poured in 27 points and Petar Rodojicic added 23, but it wasn't enough as Lamar Star state was edged at Jacksonville College 87-85.

With the loss the Seahawks drop to (11-7, 2-7). Lamar State will try bounce back in Parker Center Wendesday night against Lee College.

