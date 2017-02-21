Lamar softball set to host Cardinal Classic

BEAUMONT - After opening the season with ten straight road games at Texas A&M and Baylor, the Lamar softball team (2-8) is set to host the Cardinal Classic at the LU Softball Complex. 12Sports Ashly Elam with more from Coach Bruder and the Cardinals.

CARDINAL CLASSIC SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

Alabama A&M at Lamar, 4 pm



FRIDAY

Alabama A&M vs Tulsa, 10 am

Northern Illinois vs Alabama A&M, 12:15 pm

South Dakota St. vs Kansas, 2:30 pm

South Dakota St. at Lamar, 4:45 pm

Kansas vs Northern Illinois, 7 pm



SATURDAY

South Dakota St. vs Alabama A&M, 10 am

South Dakota St. vs Northern Illinois, 12:15 pm

Northern Illinois vs Tulsa, 2:30 pm

Kansas at Lamar, 4:45 pm

Tulsa vs Kansas, 7 pm



SUNDAY

Alabama A&M vs South Dakota St., 8 am

Northern Illinois at Lamar, 10:15 am

Alabama A&M vs Kansas, 12:30 pm

Tulsa at Lamar, 2:45 pm

