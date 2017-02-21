Lamar softball set to host Cardinal Classic

BEAUMONT - After opening the season with ten straight road games at Texas A&M and Baylor, the Lamar softball team (2-8) is set to host the Cardinal Classic at the LU Softball Complex. 12Sports Ashly Elam with more from Coach Bruder and the Cardinals.
CARDINAL CLASSIC SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
Alabama A&M at Lamar, 4 pm
FRIDAY
Alabama A&M vs Tulsa, 10 am
Northern Illinois vs Alabama A&M, 12:15 pm
South Dakota St. vs Kansas, 2:30 pm
South Dakota St. at Lamar, 4:45 pm
Kansas vs Northern Illinois, 7 pm
SATURDAY
South Dakota St. vs Alabama A&M, 10 am
South Dakota St. vs Northern Illinois, 12:15 pm
Northern Illinois vs Tulsa, 2:30 pm
Kansas at Lamar, 4:45 pm
Tulsa vs Kansas, 7 pm
SUNDAY
Alabama A&M vs South Dakota St., 8 am
Northern Illinois at Lamar, 10:15 am
Alabama A&M vs Kansas, 12:30 pm
Tulsa at Lamar, 2:45 pm
(© 2017 KBMT)
