KBMT
Close

Lamar softball set to host Cardinal Classic

After ten straight games on the road to open the season, LU is ready to play for their fans at home.

Ashly Elam, KBMT 11:22 PM. CST February 21, 2017

BEAUMONT - After opening the season with ten straight road games at Texas A&M and Baylor, the Lamar softball team (2-8) is set to host the Cardinal Classic at the LU Softball Complex. 12Sports Ashly Elam with more from Coach Bruder and the Cardinals. 

 

CARDINAL CLASSIC SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
Alabama A&M at Lamar, 4 pm

FRIDAY
Alabama A&M vs Tulsa, 10 am
Northern Illinois vs Alabama A&M, 12:15 pm
South Dakota St. vs Kansas, 2:30 pm
South Dakota St. at Lamar, 4:45 pm
Kansas vs Northern Illinois, 7 pm

SATURDAY
South Dakota St. vs Alabama A&M, 10 am
South Dakota St. vs Northern Illinois, 12:15 pm
Northern Illinois vs Tulsa, 2:30 pm
Kansas at Lamar, 4:45 pm
Tulsa vs Kansas, 7 pm

SUNDAY
Alabama A&M vs South Dakota St., 8 am
Northern Illinois at Lamar, 10:15 am
Alabama A&M vs Kansas, 12:30 pm
Tulsa at Lamar, 2:45 pm

(© 2017 KBMT)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories