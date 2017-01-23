Lamar softball ready to live up to expectations

BEAUMONT - With success comes higher expectations. Last year in only their fourth season the Lamar softball team came up just short of the NCAA tournament, losing in the conference championship against McNeese. That's led to team five being considered the dark horse of the Southland.



Head Coach Holly Bruder welcomes the challenge. “Faces change, expectations don't. Our expectation is going to the conference championship game and actually winning it. Those don't change. Just because we have eight new faces, that doesn't change. That doesn't mean anything to us.”



Sophomore Kelly Meeuwsen also sees the potential in this year’s team. "It's pretty exciting, I didn't think we'd be as close as we are, but I think we're even closer than we were last year. And I think that's what makes our chemistry on the field so much different. And the freshman that are coming in don't really act like freshman. They act like they've been there, they've done this. They're fun to play with."



Once again the Cardinals will not be easing into the season. On February 10th LU will get things started in the Texas A&M Aggie Classic. For Brynn Baca playing the Texas A&M means a lot. "I'm from Austin so it was awesome to beat Texas on their home field, it wouldn't even better to beat the Aggies on their home field"



Besides Texas a&m, Lamar will also face the likes of Ohio State, Baylor, Kansas, Tulsa, Arkansas, Nebraska and Houston.



The tougher schedule is something Coach Bruder wanted, "I'll say this on national TV. We've proven we can win. We need to get to the championship game and win that. And what are we missing? Competitiveness. Competitive games every midweek, every weekend. So I want to kind of challenge this group without the number of seniors and I want these freshmen to kind of take a hold of that. And let's see what they can do with this tough, tough schedule.”

