Lamar softball outslugs Cal Poly in NISC opener

LYNCHBURG, Va. (Lamar Athletics) – Sable Hankins crushed a mammoth three-run home run and Brittany Rodriguez had four hits as the Lamar University Cardinals slugged their way to an 8-6 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs in the opening game of the National Invitational Softball Championships on Sunday.



The Cardinals (32-29) roughed up Cal Poly starter Sierra Hyland, who entered the game with a 0.97 ERA, to the tune of 10 hits and six runs, five earned, in 5 1/3 innings. The Mustangs won their NISC regional with three straight shutout victories.



“That was an impressive hitting performance,” LU coach Holly Bruder said. “She was their conference’s pitcher of the year, and she is up for national player of the year. What we did today is incredible.”



The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second as Shelby Hughston’s single to left scored Kelly Meeuwsen before the Mustangs (37-20) responded with a three-run third inning highlighted by a two-run double by Hailey Martin.



The Cardinals chased Hyland with a five-run fourth inning that was capped by Hankins’ shot off the top of the protective netting beyond the left-field wall. Cal Poly wouldn’t quit, tying the game with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Hyland’s triple knotted the game at 6.



The Cardinals took the lead for good in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with one out against Cal Poly reliever Lindsey Chalmers (13-8). Hyland came in and promptly gave up a sacrifice fly to Shelby Henderson as LU took a 7-6 lead. The Cardinals added an unearned insurance run as Mackenzie Futrell, running for Hankins, scored on a throwing error.



Cal Poly loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the sixth, but LU starter Ciara Luna (17-17) wiggled out of trouble without allowing a run.



“That was huge,” Bruder said. “Ciara settled down and we made the plays behind her.”



The Cardinals stranded two runners in the top of the seventh. Cal Poly attempted one last rally, opening the frame with a hit batter and a single, but Luna got the final three hitters to pop up on the infield as the Cardinals poured out of the dugout to celebrate their victory in the 2-hour, 31-minute marathon.



“We beat a very good team today,” Bruder said. “There is a reason they have 37 wins. They have some very good hitters. This was a tremendous win for us.”



Rodriguez went 4-for-5 on the day, while Hankins had three hits. Her three RBIs pushed her career total to 97, passing Jenna Holland for second place on LU’s all-time list. Ashley McDowell, who extended her LU career record with her 198th hit Sunday, holds the LU career mark for RBIs with 107.



Luna improved to 4-1 in the postseason. She allowed 11 hits and six runs, all earned, in seven innings. She did not walk a batter and had no strikeouts. Chalmers allowed two hits and two runs, one earned, in 1 2/3 innings, walking four and striking out three.



The Cardinals face Illinois State (33-22) at 9 a.m. Monday. A win would put LU into the semifinals at 3 p.m. Tuesday. A loss would put the Cardinals into an elimination game later in the day Monday.



“We’re going to enjoy this for a bit and then get our sights focused on Monday,” Bruder said. “We have another tough game in the morning.”



