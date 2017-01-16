Lamar RB Austin Krautz hanging it up

BEAUMONT - Former Nederland standout Austin Krautz has decided to hang it up. The Lamar running back made the announcement on social media.



Krautz wrote, “I just want to let everyone know that I have decided to not to play football any longer. I believe God has other plans for me and has put it on my heart that's not where I need to be. I didn't enjoy playing last year and didn't feel the need to go back. I just want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years!”



As a freshman Krautz was the second leading rusher at Lamar finishing with 318 yards on 107 carries. He also had seven catches for 56 yards.

