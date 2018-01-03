Lamar cruises past UNO 100-77;

Who's going to go out on a limb and make the bold statement that Coach Robin Harmony's team won't lose a game in the Montagne Center this season?

After witnessing an effort that saw 11-three pointers go through the net, 12 Sports may have to take that risk.

Lamar scored 50 points in both halves tonight, beating New Orleans 100-77 and improving its record to 3-0 in Southland Conference play/

Chastadie Barrs and Moe Kinard chipped in 24 points each, but the team high scorer of the night was DeA'ngel Mathis with 25 points.

The Lady Privateers scoring leader Randi Brown dropped 28 points for the visitors, which should improve her status as the NCAA's sixth leading scorer this season.

Next up for Lamar, a road trip to Conway, Arkansas to play the Bears.

© 2018 KBMT-TV