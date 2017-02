Lady Gaga dedicates her Super Bowl concert 'for everyone'



HOUSTON (AP) - Lady Gaga said she hopes her Super Bowl halftime show will celebrate "inclusion" and the "spirit of equality" during a time of national division.



"This performance is for everyone. I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that's watching will never forget," she said at a news conference Thursday in Houston.



Lady Gaga wouldn't reveal what songs she would sing, how many costumes she'll wear or any staging details, but promised a "tremendously athletic" show and no reappearance of her infamous meat dress.



The 13-minute concert will also feature an appearance by Tony Bennett, whom Lady Gaga called a "tremendously wise man." Lady Gaga and Bennett recorded the 2012 album of duets, "Cheek to Cheek."

