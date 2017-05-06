KBMT
Lady Cards take two from Liberty Saturday to move on

Ashly Elam, KBMT 10:36 PM. CDT May 06, 2017

Bridge City was clicking on all cylinders Saturday in Port Arthur as the Lady Cardinals won twice to eliminate Liberty. BC topped the Lady Panthers 8-1 before delivering the knockout blow in Game 3 5-1.

Bridge City will face Hardin-Jefferson in the Regional Quarterfinals. 

UIL SOFTBALL

4A AREA
Game 2
Bridge City 8 Liberty 1 F
Game 3
Bridge City 5 Liberty 1 F
Bridge City wins series (2-1)
Regional Quarterfinals: Bridge City vs Hardin-Jefferson

4A AREA
Game 2
Huffman Hargrave 5 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1
Game 3
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6 Huffman Hargrave 2 F
LCM wins series (2-1)
Regional Quarterfinals: LCM vs Huntington

