Lady Cards take two from Liberty Saturday to move on

Bridge City was clicking on all cylinders Saturday in Port Arthur as the Lady Cardinals won twice to eliminate Liberty. BC topped the Lady Panthers 8-1 before delivering the knockout blow in Game 3 5-1.



Bridge City will face Hardin-Jefferson in the Regional Quarterfinals.



UIL SOFTBALL



4A AREA

Game 2

Bridge City 8 Liberty 1 F

Game 3

Bridge City 5 Liberty 1 F

Bridge City wins series (2-1)

Regional Quarterfinals: Bridge City vs Hardin-Jefferson



4A AREA

Game 2

Huffman Hargrave 5 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1

Game 3

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6 Huffman Hargrave 2 F

LCM wins series (2-1)

Regional Quarterfinals: LCM vs Huntington

