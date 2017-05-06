Lady Cards take two from Liberty Saturday to move on

Bridge City was clicking on all cylinders Saturday in Port Arthur as the Lady Cardinals won twice to eliminate Liberty. BC topped the Lady Panthers 8-1 before delivering the knockout blow in Game 3 5-1.
Bridge City will face Hardin-Jefferson in the Regional Quarterfinals.
UIL SOFTBALL
4A AREA
Game 2
Bridge City 8 Liberty 1 F
Game 3
Bridge City 5 Liberty 1 F
Bridge City wins series (2-1)
Regional Quarterfinals: Bridge City vs Hardin-Jefferson
4A AREA
Game 2
Huffman Hargrave 5 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1
Game 3
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6 Huffman Hargrave 2 F
LCM wins series (2-1)
Regional Quarterfinals: LCM vs Huntington
