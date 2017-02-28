Kountze survives to advance to 3A Regional

The Kountze Lions were the only SETX boys basketball team to win on Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinals. The Lions overcame a 12 point deficit in the second half to knock off East Bernard 68-66.

Dallion Edwards scored the winning basket as time ran out. Lions will face Teague in the 3A Regional at Waco Midway HS on Friday night.

Other games, the Memorial Titans lost to FB Marshall 63-62 in the 5A playoffs. La Marque knocked off Buna 69-49 in Class 3A and Shelbyville got the better of Evadale 85-82 in Class 2A.

In 4A, La Vega defeated Lorena 74-41 to earn a spot in the regional semifinals against Silsbee Friday night at 8 pm in Huntsville.

