Kountze ready for showdown with Teague

The Kountze Lions are headed back to Waco for the 3A regional this weekend and find themselves matched up with the Teague Lions in the semifinals once again.

Last year Kountze pulled out a 78-74 win over Teague.

Kountze is making their fourth straight trip to the regional tournament. La Marque, who beat Buna and Waco Connally will meet in the other semifinal on Friday night.

