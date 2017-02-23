Kountze ready for showdown with Newton in Area Round

KOUNTZE - The Kountze Lions have the mantra state tournament or bust. The next hurdle for the Lions will be a football power Newton Friday night at 8 pm at Angelina College in Lufkin.

The Lions are coming on strong at the right time of the year. They tied for the district title (13-1) and beat Hitchcock 79-70 in the first round on Tuesday night.

Newton is coming off an impressive 82-58 win over New Waverly in their first round playoff game.

(© 2017 KBMT)