WACO - For the second straight game 17th ranked Kountze got off to a slow start. The Lions went into the half trailing by 19 points, 40-21 against Teague.

Despite a furious rally #6 Teague advanced to the Class 3A Region III Championship with a 78-71 win. Kountze ends the season at (25-12) while Teague (25-8) moves on to face Jarrell.

