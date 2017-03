KRIBYVILLE - The Kirbyville Wildcats got a complete game two hitter from James Burchette in their 3-1 victory over Hardin. The win moves the Wildcats to 3-0 in District 23-3A, dropping Hardin to 2-1.

Will Rice knocked in a pair of runs for Kirbyville.

In other action, Anahuac beat Buna 8-6.

