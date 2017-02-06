Kiandra Bowers named SLC Player of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas – Kiandra Bowers, who posted back-to-back double-doubles to lead the Lamar University Cardinals to a pair of wins last week, was named the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the SLC office announced Monday. The award is presented by UniversalCoin.com.



Bowers had 14 points while equaling a career high with 16 rebounds in a 66-55 win at New Orleans on Thursday. She followed that effort up with a career-high 30 points to go along with 12 rebounds in a 79-57 victory over archrival McNeese on Saturday. For the week, the senior post player averaged 22 points and 14 rebounds while connecting on 63 percent of her shots (17-of-27) from the field and 71.4 percent (10-of-14) of her free-throw attempts.



Bowers leads the nation in offensive rebounds, pulling down an average of 6.0 per game. Bowers leads the Cardinals with an average 0f 10.7 rebounds per game, good for 16th in the nation. She is 13th in the nation in field-goal percentage, at 60.3 percent.



Bowers is the second consecutive Cardinal to win the Player of the Week award, following teammate Moe Kinard, who was honored last week.



The Cardinals (16-5 overall, 9-2 Southland) enter the week just a half-game out of first place in the conference. LU hosts Sam Houston State at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before visiting Stephen F. Austin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. LU is 12-0 at home this season.

