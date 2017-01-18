Kiandra Bowers leads LU Women to 70-44 win at Sam Houston

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The Lamar University Cardinals got back on the winning track in a big Way Wednesday with a 70-44 victory over the host Sam Houston State Bearkats in a Southland Conference women’s basketball game.



The Cardinals (12-5 overall, 5-1 Southland) never trailed Wednesday in their first game since Saturday’s loss at Abilene Christian snapped a 10-game winning streak.



“It was a good way for us to bounce back,” LU coach Robin Harmony said. “We were a little sloppy at times, but we took care of business on the road.”



Kiandra Bowers posted her team-leading eighth double-double of the season for LU, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high seven steals.



Bowers was one of four Cardinals to finish with double figures in the scoring column Wednesday. Moe Kinard had 18 points, Kiara Desamours netted 13 points and Baileigh O’Dell contributed 11 points off the bench in the win.



LU’s Chastadie Barrs had six assists and five steals. The sophomore guard, who led the nation in steals entering the day, now has at least one steal in all 47 games in her career.



The Cardinals, who entered Wednesday’s game leading the nation in turnovers forced, boosted that total as the Bearkats committed 31 turnovers. LU had a season-high 23 steals, leading to a 28-10 edge in points off turnovers.





The Bearkats had 14 turnovers in the first quarter as the Cardinals built an 18-9 lead and never looked back. LU held the Bearkats to 34.1 percent shooting (15-of-44) while outrebounding Sam Houston State 45-37.



Jasmine McCants had 14 points and eight rebounds for Sam Houston State (0-16, 0-6).



UP NEXT: The Cardinals conclude their three-game road swing at 1 p.m. Saturday at Nicholls. That game will air live on KLVI (AM 560). LU returns home to host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 25.



FROM WAY DOWNTOWN: O’Dell drained three 3-pointers on Wednesday to give her 131 for her career, putting her in a tie for fifth place with Danyelle Grimes on LU’s all-time list.



ALL-TIME SERIES: Lamar University now holds a 32-27 edge in the all-time series with Sam Houston State. The teams meet again on Feb. 9 at the Montagne Center.

