Kevin Flanigan leaving West Brook to take job at Tomball

BEAUMONT - West Brook head football coach and campus coordinator Kevin Flanigan has confirmed to 12Sports that he is leaving to become the head football coach at Tomball HS.

Flanigan was head coach of the Bruins for fives years compiling a record of 32-23. The Bruins were 11-2 this past season advancing to the third round of the playoffs.

Flanigan was put on administrative leave by BISD for placing a camera in the boys locker room, in hopes of catching a thief. He was reinstated last week after being cleared of any wrongdoing.

Flanigan telling 12Sports "I appreciate the West Brook family and I am extremely proud of of the group of coaches and players who are remaining to achieve bigger and better things next year."

"These young men have had to overcome a lot and for that, I feel the greatest sense of pride. They are truly, "UNCOMMON MEN".

Flanigan takes over a Tomball team that was 2-8 last season and parted ways with their head coach. Flanigan also coached at Crosby for eight years and Orangefield for four seasons.

