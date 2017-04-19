Keuchel, Reddick lead Astros to 5-1 win over Angels



HOUSTON (AP) - Dallas Keuchel threw seven solid innings, Josh Reddick finished a single shy of the cycle and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Wednesday night.



Keuchel (3-0) allowed one run on eight hits with seven strikeouts. The left-hander has allowed one run or fewer in all four of his starts, going seven innings in each outing.



Reddick tripled in the first and scored on a Jose Altuve single, doubled in the sixth and scored on an Evan Gattis single and hit a two-run homer to right in the seventh that went over Cameron Maybin's outstretched glove and fell in the first row. Reddick struck out in the third.



JC Ramirez (2-2) allowed three runs on six hits with a career-high nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander improved from his first career start Friday against Kansas City where he was tagged for five runs in five innings.

