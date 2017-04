Kelly softball advances in TAPPS Playoffs & other scores

BEAUMONT - The Kelly Lady Bulldogs defeated Argyle Liberty Christian 5-0 on Friday afternoon to advance to the second round of the TAPPS State Playoffs.

Other scores

G2- DAYTON 9 NEDERLAND 4 [F] LADY BULLDOGS ELIMINATED 0-2

G2 PNG 5 KINGWOOD PARK 3 [F]

G3- KINGWOOD PARK 4 PNG 2 [F] - LADY INDIANS ELIMINATED 1-2

G1- LCM 3 DIBOLL 1 [F]

G1- BUNA 13 DANBURY 8 [F]

WOODVILLE 15 COLDSPRING 0 [F]

BARBERS HILL 8 VIDOR 1 [F] - LADY PIRATES ELIMINATED 0-2

ORANGEFIELD 3 HUDSON 2 [F]

